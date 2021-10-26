President lauds role of Gubadli's liberation in Karabakh war course [PHOTO]

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

President Ilham Aliyev has praised the crucial role of Gubadli's liberation from the Armenian occupation in the subsequent course of the 44-day war in 2020.

He made the remarks during his meeting with the Gubadli region’s public on October 25.

“25 October played an important role in the subsequent course of the war. Because after the liberation of Gubadli, our road in the direction of Lachin was clear, and a few days later we liberated the villages in the southern part of Lachin. Thus, we took control of the Lachin corridor and the outcome of the war was already decided,” he said.

The president added that after Gubadli “we continued our victory march, our victory mission with dignity, and raised the national flag in Shusha on 8 November”.

Reconstruction

Aliyev noted that the practical work related to the future development of Gubadli region is underway. He stated that the new substation was opened, which is the seventh on the liberated lands.

“This infrastructure project takes into account the future development of Gubadli until 2050... However, this substation is designed for 40 megawatts, and if necessary, this capacity can be doubled. In other words, this is how we see the future development of Gubadli,” the president said.

He said that a four-lane road from Zangilan to Gubadli and Lachin is under construction, for the comfortable use of people and delivery of products to shops on time and without delays.

Zangilan airport

Aliyev stressed that the Zangilan airport will be commissioned next year.

“Zangilan airport will be commissioned next year. Zangilan and Gubadli are actually one and the same zone – the distance is not very large. Therefore, the people of Gubadli will also use it,” he said.

He noted that the economic development plan for the Gubadli region must be prepared separately, as infrastructure projects have been approved. He added that the master plan will cover all the issues related to social infrastructure - schools, hospitals and other social facilities, residential buildings.

Gubadli master plan

Speaking about the reconstruction process, Aliyev underlined that Gubadli city was razed to the ground, there is not a single building that has been preserved.

He noted that the master plan of Gubadli is being prepared and in the coming months it will be presented.

“Of course, this master plan will meet the most modern requirements. The nature and historical past of Gubadli will be taken into account in planning the architecture. At the same time, specific work on the future development of Gubadli district is already underway," he said.

Aliyev emphasized that after the reconstruction is completed on all liberated territories, streets and schools there will be named after martyrs.

He added that that area has great potential, rich nature, and natural resources.

“Two large rivers pass through the territory of Gubadli district – the Bazarchay passes right through the center of the city. The Hakari River is a great asset not only for Gubadli but for all of Azerbaijan… Therefore, proper planning must be carried out of what economic development should be like and what areas will develop. Of course, we will attract local and foreign investors. So we have major plans and there is a conceptual approach,” he said.