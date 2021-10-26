By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

On September 27, 2020, in response to a large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, the Azerbaijani army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist".

The 44-day war put an end to nearly 30 years of occupation, ensured the liberation of Azerbaijan's lands and the restoration of the country's territorial integrity.

Chronicle of 44-day Second Karabakh War: October 26, 2021

- President Ilham Aliyev addressed the nation.

- In his address to the nation, President Ilham Aliyev announced the names of the liberated villages of Zangilan, Gubadli and Jabrayil.

- First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her Instagram account about the liberation of several villages in Zangilan, Jabrayil, Gubadli regions and Gubadli city.

- President Aliyev was interviewed by the Italian Rai-1 TV channel.

- The Armenian armed forces shelled Azerbaijani units using artillery.

- Azerbaijan’s Tovuz, Gadabay and Dashkasan regions were shelled from Armenia.

- Armenia continued to violate the ceasefire.

- Aghjabadi region and Tartar city were subjected to shelling.

- An Armenian drone was destroyed.

- The Armenian armed forces shelled Tartar with Smerch missiles.

- A video of the liberated villages of Padar and Khanlig in Gubadli region was released.

- A video of the liberated city of Gubadli was released.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions and urged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres, and historic Shusha city.