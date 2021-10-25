US senator signs Declaration on Azerbaijan's Restoration of Independence Day

By Trend

Senator of the Florida Senate (the US) Annette Joan Taddeo-Goldstein has signed a Declaration related to the Day of Restoration of Azerbaijan's Independence, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani State Committee for Diaspora Affairs.

She noted that October 18 was recognized in the state of Florida as the ‘Day of the restoration of Azerbaijan's independence.’

The US politician congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the 30th anniversary of the restoration of the country's independence, expressed satisfaction with the activity of the Azerbaijani community in Florida.

The senator also wished success to the Azerbaijan-US Cultural Association, established on October 26, 2006.

The declaration was presented to the Chairman of the Azerbaijan-US Cultural Association Tohfa Eminova.