Munitions seized, about 7 tons of drugs destroyed in Gubadli

Officers from the Gubadli region police department, which resumed operations in the region after the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from Armenia's occupation, have seized a new batch of munitions abandoned by the Armenian armed forces.

As part of a new search operation, seven automatic rifles, two machine guns, one grenade launcher, one mortar, 42 grenades, 314 grenade launchers, 118 mortar shells, 280 different fuses, about 22,000 cartridges of different calibers, and other ammunition were found at the combat positions abandoned by the enemy in Gubadli region.

Moreover, 12,668 wild cannabis plants, with a total weight of about 7 tons, were collected and destroyed in Davudlu, Bakhtiyarli, and Aliguluushaghi villages as part of joint operations carried out by employees of the State Border Guard Service, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry and the Gubadli region police department.

The hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed after that latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.