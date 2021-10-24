Moscow comments on reports about holding Russia-Armenia-Azerbaijan summit on Nov.2021

By Trend The Kremlin will communicate in due course if the agreement on the conduct of the Russia-Armenia-Azerbaijan summit is reached, Dmitry Peskov spokesperson for Russian president said on Oct.23,Trend reports referring to "Vestnik Kavkaza".

Peskov made the remark commenting on reports in the media that on November 9, Armenia and Azerbaijan will sign two new documents in Moscow.

The first document concerns the demarcation and delimitation of the state border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, in accordance with which Yerevan and Baku will recognize the borders and territorial integrity of each other.

The second document covers the opening of communications in the region, especially the details of the creation of "corridor roads", including those ones between Azerbaijan and its exclave Nakhchivan.