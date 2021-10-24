Baku, Tehran eye current state of ties

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian have discussed the recent development of bilateral ties, the Fooreign Ministry has reported.

In a telepohone conversation that took place on October 23, the ministers mainly focused on the current state of bilateral relations.

Having positively assessed the development of events over the past week, the ministers stressed as a mutual positive step the warning by Iran's relevant departments about respect for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, as well as the release of two Iranian drivers by Azerbaijan.

During the telephone conversation, the two officials stressed the importance of continuing the activities of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission, the composition of which was updated by the new Iranian administration. The parties stressed the importance of resolving all disagreements through dialogue.

The ministers also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

Earlier, Baku returned back to Tehran two Iranian citizens, who had been detained for falsifying customs documents. They smuggled the customs border of Azerbaijan, and illegally, without documents, crossed the guarded state border, bypassing checkpoints.

The State Cusroms Commitee press service reported that on the basis of the principles of humanism, mutual respect and good-neighborliness and demonstrating goodwill, Azerbaijan, in compliance with the existing agreement, on the morning of October 21, returned to Iran the citizens of this country - Barzegar Hagi Jafar Gazanfar and Nouruzi Shahrud Heydar.