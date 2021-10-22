President: Development of ties with Hungary significant

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayiilova

President Ilham Aliyev has described the development of Azerbaijani-Hungarian ties as significant, Azertag reported on October 22.

In a letter of congratulations to his Hungarian counterpart János Áder on the occasion of Hungary's national holiday, President Aliyev said: "I attach significant importance to the comprehensive development of the Azerbaijani-Hungarian relations. The close friendly and cooperative ties that unite our countries as the strategic partners, are today being enriched by new contents in such areas as the high-level political dialogue, economic-commercial, humanitarian and other fields."

The president expressed confidence that Azerbaijani-Hungarian relations based on mutual trust and support and the two countries' productive collaboration will continue to successfully develop and expand for the prosperity of the two nations.

Aliyev conveyed his sincere congratulations and best wishes to the Hungarian people.

"On this festive day, I wish you strong health, happiness, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Hungary, " he said.

In late September, Azerbaijan and Hungary signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of archives.

The agreement was signed between the Azerbaijani and Hungarian National Archives during the meeting of two countries' foreign ministers, Jeyhun Bayramov and Peter Szijjarto, on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

During the meeting, the parties discussed cooperation between the two countries in transport, energy, tourism and other areas.

Bayramov detailed the current regional situation, the rehabilitation of Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenia's occupation in the last year's war and new opportunities for cooperation.

Peter Szijjarto stressed Hungary's interest in rehabilitating the liberated territories.

He noted the great importance attached to the development of bilateral relations. The minister said that Hungarian-Azerbaijani cooperation is steadily developing in the political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres. Szijjarto emphasized that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner in the field of energy security and plays an important role in ensuring the diversification of energy supply routes to Europe.