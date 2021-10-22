Creation of green zones in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories - part of UN program to combat global climate change – Deputy Minister

By Trend

The creation of green zones in the liberated lands of Azerbaijan is part of the UN program to combat climate change, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Rauf Hajiyev said at an event dedicated to the upcoming 26th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, Trend reports.

According to Hajiyev, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan closely cooperates with the UN in the field of combating climate change.

"Climate change is a very serious problem, which manifests itself in Azerbaijan by sharp changes in the weather," Hajiyev said.