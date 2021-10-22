TODAY.AZ / Politics

Head of EU delegation talks financial aid to Azerbaijan, following end of Karabakh war

21 October 2021 [18:41] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The EU provided 9.1 million euros to Azerbaijan as part of humanitarian aid, following the post-Karabakh conflict situation, Trend reports referring to the statement of Peter Michalko, appointed head of EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, at the “EU for Azerbaijan” event in Baku.

“The EU provided around 17 million euros on humanitarian assistance in the entire region, from this amount 9.1 million is allocated to Azerbaijan, which includes 2.5 million euros for de-mining activities,” he said.

“I want to assure you that we are going to continue our cooperation to build the strong partnership,” Michalko added.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/211242.html

Print version

Views: 172

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also