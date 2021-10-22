Putin makes statement on Karabakh

By Trend

In general, the situation in Karabakh is manageable, it is not always possible to avoid incidents, it is difficult to imagine an idealistic picture after so many years of confrontation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Oct. 21, speaking at the session of the Valdai Club, Trend reports.

According to him, the main goal is to create a safe coexistence of the two states and create conditions for economic development: "The most important thing now is to finally settle the situation on the border."