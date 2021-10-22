By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

On September 27, 2020, in response to a large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, the Azerbaijani army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist".

The 44-day war put an end to nearly 30 years of occupation, ensured the liberation of Azerbaijan's lands and the restoration of the country's territorial integrity.

Chronicle of 44-day Second Karabakh War: October 22, 2021:

- On Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's official Twitter page, a publication was posted on ensuring full control over the state border (bordering with Iran).

- A publication was posted on Aliyev's official Twitter page, due to the liberation from the occupation of three villages of Fuzuli region, four villages of Jabrayil region.

- President Ilham Aliyev received the Turkish ombudsman.

- Azerbaijani First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva gave an interview to Trend New Agency.

- The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry disseminated information about the latest situation at the front. Volunteers in the Armenian armed forces fled, leaving their combat positions. Information was disseminated about the wounding of the commander of the Armenian armed forces regiment, the killing of his deputy, and the battalion commander.

- The Armenian armed forces fired three ballistic missiles at Siyazan, two at Gabala and one at Kurdamir. A 17-year-old civilian was wounded in an Armenian missile attack on Gabala.

- Armenian servicemen refused to fight. Video footage of another captured military equipment of the Armenian armed forces was distributed.

- Another tactical UAV of the Armenian armed forces, which attempted to fly in the direction of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, was destroyed. The Azerbaijani artillerymen continued to deliver precise strikes at the firing points of the Armenian armed forces.

- The Azerbaijani flag was hoisted in the village of Aghband, Zangilan region.

- The Defence Ministry presented video footage of the destruction of a significant number of servicemen and equipment of the Armenian armed forces.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions and urged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres, and historic Shusha city.