FM: Azerbaijan to get demining equipment from Slovakia

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has said that Slovakia will deliver demining machines to Azerbaijan in the near future.

He made the remarks at the joint press conference with Slovakian Foreign and European Affairs Minister Ivan Korcok, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, on October 19.

Bayramov noted that the two countries have taken practical steps to demine Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

“The relevant Azerbaijani agency has signed an agreement on the supply of seven demining machines of Slovak production, some of which will be delivered to Azerbaijan in the near future,” he said.

Ties with Armenia

During the joint press conference, Bayramov stated that Azerbaijan supports the normalization of relations with Armenia in line with the norms and principles of international law.

The minister stated the importance to fulfill the points of the joint statement, stressing that Azerbaijan fulfills all the obligations arising from this statement.

"The path of revanchism or cooperation is a matter of Armenia's choice. Azerbaijan always responds to positive steps of cooperation. But if any threat arises against our country, an adequate response will be given," he added.

Bilateral cooperation

The minister stated that Azerbaijan and Slovakia are planning to sign an agreement on economic cooperation.

He noted that with the Slovakian foreign minister, they discussed prospects of bilateral cooperation, cooperation on an international platform, and the potential of ties in the economic field.

It was noted that more than 10 agreements on cooperation between the two countries in various fields are currently under consideration.

In turn, Korcok emphasized that Slovakia is interested in deepening relations with Azerbaijan. He noted that Azerbaijan is an important partner of Slovakia.

“There is a great potential for the cooperation development between Slovakia and Azerbaijan,” he said.

Noting that Slovakia has always supported Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, the minister underlined the importance of observing the principle of territorial integrity.

Earlier, a meeting in an expanded format was held between the ministers of the two countries. President Ilham Aliyev and Slovakia’s Foreign and European Affairs Minister Ivan Korcok discussed cooperation and mutual relations during the meeting on October 19.

It should be noted that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Slovakia amounted to $29 million during the first nine months of 2021. In 2020, the volume of trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $28.4 million.