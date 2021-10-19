Azerbaijani president, Slovakian FM mull cooperation [UPDATE]

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

President Ilham Aliyev and Slovakia’s Foreign and European Affairs Minister Ivan Korcok have discussed cooperation and mutual relations, Azertag reported on October 19.

The sides hailed the development of bilateral ties, highlighting the importance of political contacts and the reciprocal visits between the two countries.

Korcok described Azerbaijan as a country with good opportunities for economic cooperation, saying that Slovakia attaches great importance to efforts to develop bilateral economic relations.

He stressed the importance of improving the legal basis for expanding economic cooperation.

Furthermore, Korcok expressed the Slovak companies’ interest in being closely involved in construction and renovation projects in Azerbaijan's liberated lands.

He reminded that Slovakia supports Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity in line with the principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty of states in international law.

Aliyev and Korcok focused on future cooperation and bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union as well.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also received his Slovakian counterpart Ivan Korcok, the Foreign Ministry reported on its Twitter account.

The sides held a press conference following the expanded meeting between the ministers.