On September 27, 2020, in response to a large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, the Azerbaijani army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist".

The 44-day war put an end to nearly 30 years of occupation, ensured the liberation of Azerbaijan's lands and the restoration of the country's territorial integrity.

Chronicle of 44-day Second Karabakh War: October 19, 2021

- President Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Turkish Grand National Assembly Speaker Mustafa Sentop.

- President Ilham Aliyev gave a video interview to the Russian TASS news agency.

- President Aliyev shared a publication on Twitter about Armenia's heavy artillery shelling of settlements in violation of the humanitarian ceasefire.

- President Aliyev congratulated State Border Service Chief Col-Gen Elchin Guliyev on raising the Azerbaijani flag on the Khudafarin bridge.

- President Aliyev shared a publication on Twitter about the liberation of several villages in Jabrayil region.

- The Armenian military equipment and weapons were destroyed. The list of the destroyed equipment was announced.

- A high-ranking official of an Armenian armed forces battalion was killed.

- As a result of the shelling of Tartar region by the Armenian armed forces, the owner of the house was seriously injured.

- Armenia shelled Azerbaijani positions on the state border.

- The Azerbaijani army seized a certain amount of military equipment abandoned by Armenian troops.

- Armenians opened fire on the film crew of the Azerbaijani AzTV channel in Aghdam, injuring one journalist.

- The Defence Ministry released a video of war trophies seized from Armenian troops in the direction of Jabrayil and Fuzuli.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions and urged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city.