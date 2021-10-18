Azerbaijan gives update on mine clearance work on its liberated lands

By Trend

Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released a report on the results of work in the liberated territories from October 11 to 16, Trend reports referring to ANAMA.

According to ANAMA, 140 antipersonnel, 27 anti-tank mines, as well as 1,146 unexploded ordnance were found in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts over the past week.

The report said some 141.9 hectares were cleared during the reporting period.

The agency notes that over the past month 634 hectares of the liberated territories were cleared from mines and unexploded ordnance.