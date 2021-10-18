President receives delegation led by Qatari deputy PM

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, co-chair of the Qatar-Azerbaijan Intergovernmental Commission, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Azertag reported on October 18.

Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani extended Amir of the State of Qatar His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani’s greetings to the Azerbaijani President.

The head of state thanked for the greetings and asked the Deputy Prime Minister to extend his greetings to the Amir of the State of Qatar.

The sides hailed the development of bilateral ties between Azerbaijan and Qatar in various fields. They noted that the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani’s visit to Azerbaijan creates good opportunities for discussion of bilateral relations and regional issues. Underlining the importance of the meeting of Joint Intergovernmental Commission to be held in Baku, the sides also emphasized the necessity of expanding cooperation in economic and trade spheres, as well as increasing the volume of mutual trade. A great potential for mutual investment, as well as for investment in third countries was also pinted out.

The sides also discussed prospects for tourism cooperation in the post-pandemic period.