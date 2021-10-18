Aliyev: Fuzuli worst region for number of planted mines [UPDATE]

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

President Ilham Aliyev has said that Fuzuli is the worst region, among the liberated regions, in terms of the number of Armenian-planted mines.

He made the remarks during his meeting with members of the public in Fuzuli region on October 17.

"Fuzuli is the worst destroyed district. There is not a single safe village here, not a single safe building. The city of Fuzuli has been completely razed to the ground... Fuzuli is the worst district in terms of the number of mines among the liberated districts – more than a hundred thousand mines were planted here," he said.

Fuzuli's restoration

Speaking about the restoration of the region, the president noted that the master plan of Fuzuli city and the concept of rural development have been prepared.

“We will restore the city of Fuzuli and the villages of the Fuzuli region. A lot has been done in this direction over the past year. Life will return to all the liberated lands, our citizens will return to their homes. During this year, we have been engaged in large-scale construction work, as well as the restoration of our cities and villages,” he said.

The president briefed on the building of Fuzuli International Airport, restoration of roads, laying power lines from Fuzuli to Shusha, the opening of a substation in Fuzuli, and laying the foundation stone of a second substation.

"By doing all this work, we pursued the goal of returning the former IDPs to their native lands as soon as possible. By attending the groundbreaking ceremonies today, we are bringing this day much closer," Aliyev stated.

Noting that the development concept of Dovlatyarli village was approved and the foundation of it was laid, Aliyev stated that a large settlement will be created there on the basis of a “smart village” concept.

“I hope that the project covering five villages will be completed and provided to former IDPs by the end of next year. At the first stage, there are plans to build 450 houses. After that, there are plans to build an additional 300 houses, and this will be the first residential center in Fuzuli,” he said.

Aliyev also noted that the latest technologies are applying in the liberated lands. He stated that the construction of the first village in Zangilan is nearing completion, master plans of Aghdam and Jabrayil have been approved, and master plans for Zangilan, Gubadli, Kalbajar and Lachin are being prepared.

Economic growth

The president stated that the Azerbaijani economy is reviving after the pandemic crisis.

"I have already been informed that the figures for the first nine months are positive, that the economy has grown by about 5 percent, the industry has grown, the non-oil industry has grown by about 20 percent," he said.

Speaking about the post-war period, the president underlined that all conditions and opportunities for the construction and restoration work- technical capabilities, intellectual potential, human and financial resources- have been created.

He noted that all this work is done using the country's own resources.

"I am sure that all our plans will be implemented as soon as possible, and Karabakh and East Zangazur will become one of the most beautiful places not only in Azerbaijan but in the world," he said.