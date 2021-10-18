Press conference of Azerbaijani, Qatari FMs

TODAY.AZ / Politics

By Trend

Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Oct.18.

During the visit, he has met with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Trend presents the live broadcasting for the press conference of the parties:

