Azerbaijan allocates funds for construction of Fuzuli Memorial Complex

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on measures for the design and construction of the Fuzuli Memorial Complex.

According to the decree, in order to design and build Fuzuli Memorial Complex (Fuzuli Occupation Museum and Memorial Park, Fuzuli Victory Museum, Fuzuli Victory Monument and Fuzuli Flag Square) 1,500,000 manat ($882,353) will be allocated to the Ministry of Culture from the funds provided in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2021 for the restoration and reconstruction of the territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war].