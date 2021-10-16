By Vafa Ismayilova

On September 27, 2020, in response to a large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, the Azerbaijani army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist".

The 44-day war put an end to nearly 30 years of occupation, ensured the liberation of Azerbaijan's lands and the restoration of the country's territorial integrity.

Chronicle of 44-day Second Karabakh War: October 16, 2021

- President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by A Haber TV channel.

- "Azerbaijan’s glorious Army has liberated Khirmanjig, Agbulag and Akhullu villages of Khojavend district. Long live Azerbaijan’s Army! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" President Ilham Aliyev made a post on his official Twitter account.

- The artillery battery belonging to the Armenian armed forces was destroyed, and the deputy commander of the forces regiment was injured. A list of the equipment of the Armenian armed forces destroyed at night was disclosed.

- The Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General's Office reported that 47 civilians were killed and 222 injured as a result of shelling of Azerbaijani settlements by the Armenian armed forces.

- The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry shared footage from villages of the Khojavend district of Azerbaijan, which were liberated from the Armenian occupation.

- The Armenian armed forces, grossly violating the humanitarian ceasefire, continued shelling the territories of Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Aghjabadi and Fuzuli districts of Azerbaijan.

- The Armenian armed forces launched a missile strike on the territory of the Ordubad district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan.

- The Armenian side bombarded a cemetery in Ahmadaghalilar village, Aghdam district.

- The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry shared new footage from the liberated Hadrut settlement.

- The state flag of Azerbaijan was raised above the border outposts liberated from Armenian occupation.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions and urged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city.