Azerbaijani, Turkish senior commanders eye military co-op

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan’s and Turkey's land forces commanders have discussed military cooperation at a meeting held in Turkey as part of the Eurasian Peace - 2021 drills, the Defence Ministry reported on October 14.

Azerbaijani Land Forces Commander Maj-Gen Anvar Afandiyev met his Turkish counterpart Army General Musa Avsever at the Distinguished Visitors Day event conducted as a part of the abovementioned drills.

The military officials discussed cooperation in the military, military-technical, military education and several other areas, the ministry said.

The sides also highlighted the importance of joint exercises for exchanging experiences, and further strengthening the friendship between the two countries.

It should be noted that Afandiyev paid an official visit to Turkey at the invitation of the Turkish Army General Musa Avsever to take part in the Distinguished Visitors Day held within the Eurasian Peace - 2021 exercises in Istanbul.

Azerbaijan and Turkey periodically hold joint drills to improve interaction and communication between their army units.

Military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey first emerged in 1992, with an agreement signed between the Azerbaijani and Turkish governments on military education and weapon equipment and deals to help strengthen the bond between the two nations.

On June 15, the two countries signed a memorandum of alliance that cemented the existing military, political and economic cooperation.

The Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations that President Ilham Aliyev and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed during the first official visit to Shusha eight months after Azerbaijan’s victory in the war with Armenia, also focuses on defence cooperation.

It affirms joint efforts by the two armies in the face of foreign threats. The declaration also pledges joint efforts for the restructuring and modernization of the armed forces. Moreover, the two nations affirm to encourage the execution of joint projects with the aim of developing capabilities in the field of sea, air, and space.

In an interview with Turkey's Anadolu Agency on September 27, President Ilham Aliyev said that the signing of the Shusha Declaration raised bilateral relations to an even higher level.