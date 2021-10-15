By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

On September 27, 2020, in response to a large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, the Azerbaijani army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist".

The 44-day war put an end to nearly 30 years of occupation, ensured the liberation of Azerbaijan's lands and the restoration of the country's territorial integrity.

Chronicle of 44-day Second Karabakh War: October 15, 2021

- President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by the Turkish NTV channel.

- "Azerbaijan’s glorious Army has liberated Arish village of Fuzuli district, Doshulu village of Jabrayil district, and Edishe, Dudukchu, Edilli and Chiraguz of Khojavand district. Long live the Azerbaijani Army! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" President Aliyev made a post on his official Twitter account.

- President Aliyev was interviewed by Director General of the Russia Today media group Dmitry Kiselev for the Russian RIA Novosti news agency.

- First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva made a post on her official Instagram account over the shelling of the funeral procession in Tartar by Armenia.

- As a result of the actions taken by the Azerbaijani army, a large number of Armenian manpower and equipment were destroyed and disabled in different directions of the front.

- The Armenian armed forces, grossly violating the humanitarian ceasefire, fired at the territories of Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam and Aghjabadi districts.

- The death toll as a result of the deliberate shelling of the funeral procession in Tartar by Armenia reached 4 people.

- The Prosecutor-General's Office said that two civilians were injured as a result of shelling a residential building in Aghdam by the Armenian armed forces.

- An Armenian colonel, commander of the military unit of the Armenian armed forces, was liquidated.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions and urged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city.