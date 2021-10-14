Baku exhibition illustrates Armenia's Karabakh war destructions

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

The National History Museum had displayed photographs dedicated to the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War.

The exhibition presents photographs that reflect the consequences of the disaster and destruction caused by rockets and shells fired by the Armenian army on the Azerbaijani regions.

The photo exhibition also displays the ruins in Ganja, left after rocket attacks during the war.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilians on September 27, 2020.

The 44 days of war ended with a Russian-brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement ended the 30-year conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

For about three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian troops, being the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.

National Museum of History is one of the architectural pearls of the country, dating back to the 19th century.

The largest museum in the country was originally the private residence of Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, who was the famous national oil baron remembered for his generous philanthropy.

Over 300,000 items are assembled in 10 collections in the museum, including a valuable library consisting mainly of unique books.

There are several departments in the museum: Modern history, Ethnography department, Department of ancient and medieval history, Scientific excursion department, Laboratory for museum restoration, Fund of Numismatics, etc.

The museum's collections provide insight into the history of Azerbaijan from past to present.

The house-museum of Taghiyev was re-opened on June 17 after restoration and reconstruction work.

The museum's opening was in line with the 100th anniversary of the National History Museum of Azerbaijan.

Additionally, the museum displayed new exhibits, stored in its fund, including paintings, documents, photographs, orders and books.