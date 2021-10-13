Meeting of religious leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia taking place in Moscow

By Trend

A meeting of the religious leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia is taking place in Moscow, the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) told Trend on October 13.

The meeting is attended by the Chairman of the CMO Shaykh al-Isl?m Allahshukur Pashazade, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, and Garegin II Catholicos of All Armenians.

It is noted that the meeting was initiated by the Russian side.

The day before, a meeting took place between the chairman of the CMO and the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia.