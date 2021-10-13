Azerbaijanis' fundamental rights grossly violated by Armenia

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Human Rights Commissioner Sabina Aliyeva has presented a comprehensive international report on the Azerbaijani IDPs' rights violated by Armenia, the ombudsman’s office reported on October 12.

Addressing the event, organized at the Baku State University, Aliyeva stressed the report's special legal and political significance.

Azerbaijanis' fundamental rights and freedoms have been grossly violated. The rights commissioner said that as a result of Armenia's long-term policy of occupation, terror, ethnic cleansing, and genocide against Azerbaijan, she said.

Aliyeva noted that the requirements of the internationally adopted documents on Armenia’s 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani territories have remained unfulfilled.

She reminded that during the 44-day war, Armenia grossly violated human rights and freedoms by launching prohibited long-range missiles on Azerbaijani civilian objects.

The participants were informed about the ombudsperson's activities in the investigation of war crimes committed by Armenia, including cooperation with international organizations, fact-finding mission reports, statements, and appeals to the local and international community.

Aliyeva added that international non-governmental organizations and experts on international war law often refer to the documents prepared by the ombudsperson’s office in their reports.

In conclusion, Aliyeva proposed to launch joint cooperation between the ombudsman office and Baku State University, as well as to establish a working group to investigate the facts on the abovementioned topic and document them in the form of reports.