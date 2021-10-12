Azerbaijan sets up new state agencies

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani President ?lham Aliyev has signed several decrees to set up new state agencies in the country, Azertag reported on October 11.

Business Development Fund

Under the presidential decree, the Azerbaijani Business Development Fund was established under the Economy Ministry on October 11.

The fund was set up through reorganizing and merging the Azerbaijan Entrepreneurship Development Fund and the Azerbaijan Investment Company under the Economy Ministry.

It aims to promote investment in the economy's non-oil sector, to optimize and increase the efficiency and state support for the development of entrepreneurship, to strengthen coordination, to increase transparency and entrepreneurial satisfaction in the sphere.

The Management Board consisting of five members controls the fund's activity, while the Supervisory Board consisting of nine members carries out general supervision over it.

By another presidential decree on October 11, the State Maritime and Port Agency was set up under the recently renamed Digital Development and Transport Ministry.

The agency aims to improve the management, regulation, control mechanisms in maritime transport, to optimize the work carried out in the area, as well as to improve the state regulation in the seaports and to form a competitive maritime transport sector.

The agency participates in the formation, implementation, and development of state policy in the field of maritime transport and seaports, as well as, provides safety services and training for seafarers and takes part in the state regulation of activities in seaports.

The general management and control over the activities of the agency are carried out by the Management Board consisting of four members.

Ministry renamed

Under another decree, the Transport, Communications, and High Technologies Ministry was renamed the Digital Development and Transport Ministry.

The transformation was carried out to promote digitalization, communication, and information technologies, as well as to improve regulatory mechanisms, quality, innovation, investment attractiveness, and consumer protection in the related areas.

Furthermore, the decree envisages the creation of Information and Communication Technologies and Innovation and Digital Development agencies under the Digital Development and Transport Ministry.

The Information and Communication Technologies Agency is a public legal entity that carries out certification, accounting, regulation and control in the field of information and communication technologies and communications, as well as regulation of interconnection between telecommunications operators and radio spectrum management.

Moreover, the Agency for Innovation and Digital Development ensures activities, coordination, and implementation (including control and regulation) in the field of digital transformation, carrying out comprehensive measures in the field of high technologies, nuclear sciences, nuclear technologies, and nuclear energy, scientific and technical, innovation activities and relevant tests; assisting individuals and legal entities in obtaining modern technologies and technological solutions; encouraging innovative research and innovative projects (including startups), providing them with financial support and promoting the innovative initiative.

Both agencies are controlled by the Management Board consisting of three members - the chairman and two deputies.

Land Transport Agency, "AYNA" information system

On October 11, by another decree, the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency and the “AYNA” information system under the Digital Development and Transport Ministry were set up.

The Agency was established to improve the management, regulation, and control mechanisms in road transport, to increase the quality of services provided by road and passenger transport, to organize international and domestic passenger and cargo transportation in line with advanced international requirements and practices, and to form a competitive road transport.

The information system will serve to improve the quality of passenger and freight services in the field of road transport and expand the application of innovative solutions, as well as provide services in the road transport in electronic form.

The agencies are financed from the state budget and other legal sources to carry out their functions.