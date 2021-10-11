Azerbaijani, Russian, Armenian religious leaders to meet in Moscow

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian religious leaders are expected to meet in Russia, Sputnik Azerbaijan reported on October 11.

Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade is on a visit to Russia between October 11-14 at the invitation of the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill, the press service of the Caucasus Muslims Office was quoted as saying.

The Caucasian Muslims Office along with the Azerbaijani embassy in Moscow plans to organize a ceremony to commemorate the martyrs of the 44-day Patriotic War which will be attended by Muslims and representatives of other religious confessions in Russia.

In late September, for the first time after the war Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan along with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly's 76th session after.

President Aliyev repeatedly said that Azerbaijan is ready to start talks on a peace agreement with Armenia, based on the mutual recognition of sovereignty and territorial integrity of each other.

He said that such an agreement would turn our region into a region of peace and cooperation. Aliyev described transportation projects as one of the areas that can serve as the cause of peace and cooperation and stressed that the Zangazur corridor will create new opportunities for the region.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions and urged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city.