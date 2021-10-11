Relations between Iran, Azerbaijan always been correct and logical - MFA

By Trend

The relations between Iran and Azerbaijan have always been correct and logical, Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Saeed Khatibzadeh said at a press conference, Trend reports citing the ministry.

He added that any attempt for damaging these relations will not be successful. Khatibzadeh said the relations both on the state and public level are multifaceted.

"These relations continue within the framework of good neighborliness," he noted.

“Iran has a basic principle, which is to have brotherly relations with its neighbors. During the second Karabakh war, we also tried to move towards the restoration of Azerbaijan's rights through talks,” he said.