On September 27, 2020, in response to a large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, the Azerbaijani army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist".

The 44-day war put an end to nearly 30 years of occupation, ensured the liberation of Azerbaijan's lands and the restoration of the country's territorial integrity.

Chronicle of 44-day Second Karabakh War: October 10, 2021

- Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev gave an interview to Russian RBK TV channel.

- The meeting of the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian foreign ministers was held in Moscow. Azerbaijan and Armenia have agreed on a humanitarian ceasefire in Karabakh. The ceasefire was then roughly violated by Armenia. Armored vehicles of Armenia which violated the ceasefire were destroyed.

- Intense battles continued during the night, heavy combat equipment of Armenia was destroyed. The Armenian armed forces intensively fired at Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Aghjabadi and Fuzuli districts. Remains of a ballistic target fired by Armenia at Mingachevir and destroyed in the air have been found. The radar station in Khojaly was destroyed.

- The Armenian S-300 and other military equipment and artillery batteries were destroyed in Gubadly.

- The Emergencies Ministry reported on fires in Azerbaijani civilian facilities as a result of firing from Armenian armed forces.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions and urged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city.