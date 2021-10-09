Azerbaijan extends condolences to Georgia over deadly building collapse

By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has paid condolences to his Georgian counterpart Salome Zurabishvili over the deadly building collapse in the city of Batumi, Azertag reported on October 9.

In a letter to his the Gerogian president, Aliyev said: "I was deeply saddened by the news that people had been killed and injured in the collapse of a residential building in Batumi. On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, the families and relatives of the victims, and the friendly people of Georgia in connection with this tragedy, and I wish the injured a speedy recovery."

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry also paid condolences to Georgia over the tragedy.

"The news on collapse of a seven-storey building in Batumi city of Georgia very saddened us. We present our heartfelt condolences to the families of victims of the deadly incident and wish a speedy recovery to all injured. Expressing solidarity with friendly Georgia," the ministry said.

The building collapsed as a result of a violation of safety rules during construction work. According to the latest data, six people died as a result of the collapse. October 11 was declared a day of mourning in Georgia.



