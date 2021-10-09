German envoy: War, destruction in Ganja to "be once and for all a thing of past"

By Trend

Ambassador of Germany in Azerbaijan Wolfgang Manig expressed hope that war and destruction in Azerbaijan's Ganja will be once and for all a thing of the past, Trend reports citing the ambassador's Twitter.

"During my visit in Ganja, I also visited the destroyed areas of the city. In the spirit of the great poet Nizami, I called for self-reflection and for reconciliation so that war and destruction in Ganja will be once and for all a thing of the past," the ambassador wrote after his visit to Ganja.

During the Second Karabakh war, Armenia has carried out numerous artillery attacks on Azerbaijani city of Ganja, which was far away from the battlefield. As a result on these attacks, civilians were killed and injured including women and children.



