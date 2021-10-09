Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey to create committee on customs issues

By Trend

Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey signed a protocol on the establishment of a trilateral committee on customs issues, the chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan Safar Mehdiyev said, Trend reports via chairman’s post on Twitter.

Mehdiyev noted that the signing of the protocol will contribute to the further development of cooperation between the three countries in the field of customs.

Earlier it was reported that a trilateral protocol on the development of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project was signed on October 7 between Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey.



