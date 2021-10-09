By Vafa Ismayilova



On September 27, 2020, in response to a large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, the Azerbaijani army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist".

The 44-day war put an end to nearly 30 years of occupation, ensured the liberation of Azerbaijan's lands and the restoration of the country's territorial integrity.

Chronicle of 44-day Second Karabakh War: October 9, 2021

- Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev addressed the nation. Commander-in-Chief Aliyev announced that the Azerbaijani army liberated the village of Hadrut and several villages from occupation and destroyed a large number of military equipment of the Armenian armed forces.

- The Defence Ministry announced the destruction of another headquarters of the Armenian army, the elimination of the chief of artillery of the regiment, and also presented a list of destroyed and captured equipment.

- The Defence Ministry disseminated a video of Jabrayil region liberated from occupation.

- The Armenian armed forces continued shelling Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam and Fuzuli regions of Azerbaijan. As a result of the Armenian shelling in Fuzuli, an employee of ANAMA (Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency) was seriously injured.

- The Defence Ministry reported the destruction and seizure of a large number of military equipment of the Armenian armed forces.

- The Armenian armed forces subjected to intensive shelling the territory of Mingachevir, Aghjabadi, Barda and Aghdam regions.

- The Azerbaijani army captured several more units of military equipment from Armenia. Military equipment abandoned by the Armenian armed forces were repainted in line with the Azerbaijani army standards.

- The Defence Ministry announced the destruction of many Grad MLRS of the Armenian armed forces.

- The Defence Ministry disseminated information about the destruction in the air of a missile launched from Armenia's territory in the direction of Mingachevir.

- The Defence Ministry distributed video footage from the liberated villages of Sugovushan and Talish, Tartar region.

- The Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General's Office reported that four civilians were injured as a result of rocket fire at Aghdam by the Armenian army.

- The Defence Ministry announced the destruction of the enemy Prima MLRS and a military vehicle carrying 25 people.

- The Defence Ministry again made a video report, this time dedicated to the destruction of the Armenian armored vehicles brought to firing positions.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions and urged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city.