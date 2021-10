Visit of press attachés of diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to Shusha starts

By Trend

The visit of the press attachés of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to the city of Shusha liberated from Armenian occupation has started, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

An interesting program in the cultural capital of Azerbaijan is to take place, which will include a visit to landmarks, reconstruction areas, enjoying folk music on famous “Jidir Plain”.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.