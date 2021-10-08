Federation of Peruvian Journalists interviews Azerbaijani MFA's spokesperson

By Trend

The official portal of the Federation of Peruvian Journalists published an article of the organization’s vice-president, famous journalist Ricardo Sanchez Serra, who visited Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], with the commentary of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Mexico told Trend.

In the interview Abdullayeva said that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation with the countries of the Latin America both on a bilateral basis and within the framework of international organizations.

According to her, the diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan are functioning in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Cuba, Colombia and other countries of Latin America, and Azerbaijan has also received an observer status in the Pacific Alliance Organization.

“Chairing the Non-Aligned Movement, Azerbaijan seeks to promote the Bandung Principles, strengthen the organization's reputation and expand cooperation with other international organizations,” the article noted, citing the spokesperson. “Azerbaijan, as the chairman of the organization, convened a special session of the UN General Assembly, which was dedicated to the fight against the pandemic [of COVID-19]. Due to the country's great contribution to the activities of the Non-Aligned Movement, Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the organization was unanimously extended by the member states for another year.”

The article also emphasized the country's work in the context of the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020 on Karabakh [between Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders to end the second Karabakh war], which envisages the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region, the return of internally displaced persons, the opening of communication lines and restoration work, and the need for support of these goals by the OSCE Minsk Group.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.