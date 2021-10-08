Azerbaijan boosts Air Force central command post's work

By Azernews





Azerbaijan has improved the activities of its Air Force's central command post and satellite control center, the Defence Ministry has reported.

First Deputy Defence Minister, Chief of Staff Lt-Gen Karim Valiyev visited the Azerbaijani Air Force's central command post and the satellite control center of the central communications center of the Communications, Information Technologies, and Cyber Security Main Department, the report added.

Air Force Commander Lt-Gen Ramiz Tahirov briefed Valiyev about the activities of the command post, which has been equipped with modern automated control systems.

He said that the command post equipped with the latest technological devices ensures the effective fulfillment of combat tasks by the Air Force.

The command post constantly controlled the battles and implementation of combat tasks by the military aviation during the 44-day war between Armenia and Azerbaijan in late 2020, Tahirov said.

It was added that the successful control of the air forces ensured Azerbaijan’s superiority over the enemy during the combat operations.

The chief of staff was informed that due to security reasons the satellite communication system of the Satellite control center functions mainly via the satellite of Azercosmos OJSC.

In the end, Valiyev conveyed the Defence Minister’s instruction to the personnel on ensuring stable and secure communication between the troops located in Azerbaijan’s liberated lands.