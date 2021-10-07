Azerbaijan pays condolences to Pakistan over earthquake [UPDATE]

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of condolences to Pakistan's President Arif Alvi on October 7, Azertag has reported.

"I was deeply saddened by the news of significant loss of life and destruction in the aftermath of a powerful earthquake in your country’s Balochistan province. Due to this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my profound condolences to you, families of the victims and the brotherly people of Pakistan, and wish speedy recovery to the injured and earliest elimination of the earthquake’s consequences," the letter reads.

Earlier today, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has paid condolences to Pakistan for a strong deadly earthquake in the country's Balochistan province.

"We’re deeply saddened by the news on an earthquake that struck Pakistan's Balochistan province. We present our condolences to the families of the victims of the disaster and wish a speedy recovery to all injured. We stand next to brotherly Pakistan to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake," the ministry wrote on its official Twitter page.

It should be noted that as a result of a strong earthquake in Pakistan, which broke out on the night of October 7, at least 20 people died and more than 200 were injured. The epicenter of the earthquake was at a distance of about 100 km from the city of Quetta. More than 100 buildings were destroyed as a result of the earthquake.

Relations between the two countries date back to 1991. Pakistan was among the first three countries to recognize Azerbaijan's independence. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on June 9, 1992.

Azerbaijan and Pakistan, which are long-standing friends and partners, are closely cooperating on issues of mutual interest at regional and international fora.

Pakistan fully supported Azerbaijan’s just position during the Second Karabakh War and later expressed support and interest in the restoration of the country's liberated territories.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Pakistan amounted to $13.2 million in 2020, with exports amounting to $1.6 million and imports to $11.6 million. In addition, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $7 million in the first eight months of 2021.