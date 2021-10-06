Aliyev: EU contribution to sustainable regional peace important [UPDATE]

By Azernews

President Ilham Aliyev has described as important further EU contribution to establishing sustainable peace in the region after last year's war with Armenia, Azertag has reported.

He made the remarks at a meeting with the newly-appointed head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Azerbaijan, Peter Michalko, on October 6.

“Now I think one of the most important areas will be the post-war development and the contribution of the EU towards the establishment of sustainable peace and cooperation,” he said.

The president noted that Azerbaijan and the EU have a very broad agenda of long-lasting, very efficient and successful cooperation.

“We count on European Union as a big partner, and honest broker in mobilizing its efforts and contributing to the post-war situation,” the president stated.

Peace treaty with Armenia

The president stressed Azerbaijan’s readiness to start negotiations on a peace agreement with Armenia.

“We want to establish relations with our neighbor Armenia and we are ready to start negotiations on a peace agreement, on delimitation, on opening communications,” Aliyev said.

“Partly this process has started but I think if the European Union is actively involved and I see that there is such a desire that can help us in many areas. Also in general, the situation in the South Caucasus now may have absolutely new dimension which it didn’t have for 30 years and which can be also a very important factor of stability, predictability, and peace,” he added.

Energy cooperation, transportation sector

Aliyev recalled the signing of a declaration on EU-Azerbaijani energy cooperation and security, 10 years ago.

He noted that it was a very important step towards the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor. He underlined that Azerbaijani gas is already being transported to the European market.

The president also emphasized the plans to jointly work with the EU to expand the geography of Azerbaijan’s gas supplies.

"We see that we can be also a supplier to many other members of the EU. We are planning jointly working with the EU to expand the geography of our supplies," he said.

Noting with satisfaction that European Commission is paying great importance to Azerbaijan’s transportation sector, the president recalled that during the visit of President Charles Michel, he was presented with opportunities of trade Sea Port free zone.

“We see a very serious approach from European institutions to this area. It really can be a very promising area of not only economic and transportation cooperation, but in general stability and security in the region, because connectivity unites countries, makes them interdependent,” Aliyev said.

In turn, Peter Michalko underlined that Azerbaijan is an important EU partner. He emphasized that the conclusion of the new comprehensive agreement between the EU and Azerbaijan will be the key priority.

“We are sure that it will not only help to increase our bilateral cooperation but also will be working for further strengthening of the economy of Azerbaijan, increasing its prosperity and diversity,” he said.

He stressed that the EU is interested in "state of secure and prosperous southern Caucasus as part of EU-Eastern partnership".

Michalko added that the EU is ready to assume a role in confidence-building and peace-building, in close complementarity with the OSCE Minsk Group.

“We would welcome the opportunity to offer our experience in fields like border delimitation and demarcation, using our project tools if partners are interested,” he stated.

The official also noted that the EU will continue to support Azerbaijan for social and economic growth in the context of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and to work together for economic recovery, and resilience.