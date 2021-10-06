By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

On September 27, 2020, in response to a large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, the Azerbaijani army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist".

The 44-day war put an end to nearly 30 years of occupation, ensured the liberation of Azerbaijan's lands and the restoration of the country's territorial integrity.

Chronicle of 44-day Second Karabakh War: October 6

- Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev gave an interview to Russian "Perviy Kanal" TV.

- President Aliyev received a delegation led by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

- The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported that as a result of a precise fire strike by the Azerbaijani army, the central ammunition depot located in Ballija settlement was destroyed. In addition, two BM-21 combat vehicles as part of the Grad field reactive system, belonging to the Armenian army, were destroyed in battles in different directions of the front.

- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, following the Cabinet of Ministers meeting, stated that the duty of every respected state is to support the struggle of Azerbaijan for the liberation of its occupied territories.

- The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry shared footage from Jabrayil region's Chakhirli village liberated from Armenia's occupation.

- The Defence Ministry published a video of the armored vehicles of the Armenian army captured as trophies by the Azerbaijani armed forces.

- As a result of the shelling of Aghdam region by the Armenian armed forces, an Azerbaijani Emergencies Ministry employee was injured.

- The Azerbaijani parliament approved the return of the historical name Sugovushan to Madagiz village recently liberated from Armenian occupation.

- Azerbaijani Defence Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov said at a special meeting if Armenia uses Iskander complexes, adequate retaliatory measures will be taken.

- The State Security Service carried out radio interception of the negotiations of terrorists participating in military operations against Azerbaijan.

- During the counter-offensive operation of the Azerbaijani army, two more terrorists - mercenaries who fought on the side of the armed forces of Armenia - were neutralized.

- The Armenian armed forces fired on the territory of Yevlakh, Goranboy and Beylagan regions.

- The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry shared footage of armored vehicles of the armed forces of Armenia, captured by the Azerbaijani army.

- Defence Ministry Spokesperson Anar Eyvazov said at a briefing that unable to withstand the onslaught of the counter-offensive operation of the Azerbaijani armed forces, the Armenian soldiers left their combat positions and fled.

- The Defence Ministry published footage of the captured Armenian post and trophies.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions and urged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city.