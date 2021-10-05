By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

On September 27, 2020, in response to a large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, the Azerbaijani army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist".

The 44-day war put an end to nearly 30 years of occupation, ensured the liberation of Azerbaijan's lands and the restoration of the country's territorial integrity.

Chronicle of 44-day Second Karabakh War: October 5

- President Ilham Aliyev announced the liberation of Shikhali Aghali, Sarijali, Mazra villages of Jabrayil district, and several strategic heights in different directions from the 30-year Armenian occupation.

- President Aliyev gave an interview to the Turkish TRT Haber TV channel.

- First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva urged people to share the truth about the Armenian aggression on her official Instagram page.

- The Defense Ministry reported about the Armenian rocket fire inflicted on Azerbaijani territories by Armenia and presented photos of enemy vehicles captured in Jabrail.

- The Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General's Office reported 24 deaths and 121 injuries as a result of the Armenian provocation.

- The Armenian armed forces launched rockets at Azerbaijan’s Barda, Ganja, Goygol, and Goranboy cities.

- One person was killed, three were injured from fragments of a rocket launched at Barda.

- The Defense Ministry shared video footage of Tartar’s Talish village, which was liberated from the Armenian occupation.

- Azerbaijan’s General Prosecutor’s Office filed 19 criminal cases on war crimes committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan;

-The Armenian Armed Forces shelled the city of Agjabedi and wounded several people. Azerbaijani army destroyed four units of MLRS "Grad" of Armenia.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions and urged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city.