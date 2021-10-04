TV, radio broadcasting launched in liberated Kalbajar

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Television and radio broadcasting has been launched in Azerbaijan’s liberated Kalbajar region, the Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ministry has reported.

A new 17-meter broadcast tower was put into operation in Kalbajar city, within the work on the restoration of television and radio broadcasting on the liberated territories. Thus, eight TV channels and one radio channel will be broadcasted in the city itself and 15 nearby villages of the region.

At the same time, work has begun to restore broadcasting at the Shahreyi station, located in the village of the same name near Hadrut settlement in Khojavand region. It is expected that the station will be commissioned by late 2021. As a result, TV and radio broadcasting will be provided in Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil regions.

Work is also underway to create the infrastructure of the Gubadli station, which was completely destroyed, and to reconstruct the Minjivan station in Zangilan region to resume TV and radio broadcasting in these regions.

It should be noted that since December 31, 2020, TV and radio broadcasting has been restored in Shusha and Khankandi cities, Khojali (Khojaly), Aghdam and Barda regions, as well as surrounding settlements.

Earlier in April, the Caspian International Broadcasting Company LLC (CBC FM radio channel) was declared the winner of the tender for opening a radio channel in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Currently, the work is underway to restore Azerbaijan’s liberated territories. Azerbaijan will carry out the restoration and reconstruction work on its recently-liberated territories in four stages. The initial stage includes the solution of the issues of governance and security, infrastructure, while the subsequent stages include the solution of the issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and development of the economy.

Azerbaijan allocated $1.5 billion for reconstruction works on the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.