Azerbaijan to finance road reconstruction in Baku's Surakhany district - decree

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on measures for the reconstruction of Zykh-Hovsan road in Baku’s Surakhany district on October 1.

According to the document, in order to reconstruct Zykh-Hovsan road connecting two settlements with the population of 58,000 people from the amount specified in subparagraph 1.1.14 ‘Distribution of funds provided in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2021 for state investments (investment costs)’, 4.9 million manat ($2.8 million) was allocated the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

The Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan was instructed to provide financing in the amount specified in this decree, and the Cabinet of Ministers - to resolve issues arising from it.