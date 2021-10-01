UN to grant humanitarian aid to Azerbaijan

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) will provide humanitarian aid to Azerbaijan, Trend reported on September 30.

The Social Services Agency under the Azerbaijani Labor and Social Protection Ministry signed the relevant agreement "On donation of main aid/non-food items" with the Office of UNHCR.

The agreement envisages humanitarian aid for the Azerbaijani civilians who suffered from the Armenian aggression during the 44-day war between Armenia and Azerbaijan in late 2020, the report added.

Under the agreement, non-food aid will be distributed as support from the UNHCR among the families affected by Armenian aggression living in Barda, Tartar, Aghdam, Aghjabadi, Goranboy districts, and Ganja city in October 2020.

The Social Services Agency will deliver humanitarian aid to the families and will control other related issues.

Addressing the signing ceremony, the chairman of the state agency Vugar Behbudov stressed that Azerbaijan gained a historic victory during the 44-day war between Armenia and Azerbaijan in late 2020 ending the 30-year Armenian occupation.

“The Armenian armed forces, having suffered defeat on the battlefield, shelled Azerbaijani cities and districts far from the front line by using various types of weapons, including missiles, as a result of which civilians died, huge damage was inflicted to the infrastructure facilities and civilians,” he added.

In turn, UNHCR representative Ambroso underlined that the current humanitarian aid greatly differs from the previous ones due to its volume ($738,000) and distribution of non-food assistance will be strictly controlled.

In 2020, as a result of Armenia's targeted missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities outside the war zone (Ganja, Barda, Tartar, and others), 100 Azerbaijani civilians, including 12 children were killed and over 400 were wounded. International human rights watchdogs Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch also verified the use of banned cluster bombs and rockets by Armenia in its attacks against Azerbaijani cities.