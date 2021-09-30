Road construction underway in liberated lands

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan is speedily reconstructing roads on its territories liberated from Armenia's occupation in 2020, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads has said.

The construction of the Khudafarin-Gubadli-Lachin and the Khanlig-Gubadli highways is one of the important projects that are being carried out in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions, which will play a significant role in the socio-economic development of the liberated lands, the report added.

The 66-km Khudafarin-Gubadli-Lachin highway starts from the part of the Hajigabul-Horadiz-Aghband-Zangazur corridor close to the Khudafarin reservoir. The construction of a 17-km road from the Khanlig settlement part of the road to the Gubadli region is also planned. The total length of the road projects makes up 83 km.

The four-lane Khudafarin-Gubadli-Lachin and the Khanlig-Gubadli highways are being constructed in line with the first technical category under the Karabakh region development plan.

Turkey's Polat Yol Yapi Company, which is specialized in road construction, and as well as local companies have been involved in the project to complete the construction in a short time.

Earthworks, underground passages, and the construction of pipelines have already been completed on the first 6 km of the Khudafarin-Gubadli-Lachin highway and further work is being carried out on the 7-40 km section of the road in line with the construction norms and standards.

The necessary equipment and workforce have been involved in the widening and profiling of a new 21.5-meter-wide road in line with the first technical level.

Round pipes and rectangular water crossings are being constructed along the newly-constructed roads to ensure the transfer of water.

Moreover, the construction of five new road bridges on the main road and five more on the access roads is underway.

The project also envisages the construction of a road junction of different levels at the intersection of the highway from the Khanlig settlement to Gubadli.

In order to reduce the negative impact of the road on the environment, including fauna, underpasses for animals are being built, as well as power lines of different voltages are being laid along the route.

A new camp was built near the Khanlig settlement to ensure the construction of the road in a short time. The camp has an asphalt-concrete plant, a special area for storage and maintenance of machinery, as well as an office, dining room, and rest areas for employees.

The new Khudafarin-Gubadli-Lachin and Khanlig-Gubadli highways pass through liberated Zangilan, Gubadli, and Lachin regions. The highway covers more than 30 settlements in these regions, including the cities of Gubadli and Lachin.

In all, Azerbaijan allocated AZN 2.2bn ($1.3bn) for the reconstruction of the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.

Azerbaijan liberated 300 city centers, settlements, villages, and the historic Shusha city in the war that lasted from September 27 to November 10. The Russian-brokered peace deal also stipulated the return of Kalbajar, Lachin and Aghdam regions occupied by the Armenian forces in the war in the early 1990s.