Chairperson of Azerbaijani parliament calls on Kazakh parliament to recognize Khojaly genocide

By Trend

Chairperson of the Azerbaijani parliament Sahiba Gafarova, who is in Kazakhstan on an official visit, during a conversation with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chairman of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin called for the recognition of the Khojaly genocide in the country's parliament, Trend reports on Sept. 29 referring to the Azerbaijani parliament.

The chairperson of the Azerbaijani parliament informed about the Khojaly genocide which occurred almost 30 years ago.

Some international organizations and parliaments of many countries have already recognized this massacre as genocide, Gafarova stressed, expressing hope that the parliament of Kazakhstan will express its attitude to this grave crime against humanity.

During the meetings, the chairperson of the Azerbaijani parliament also spoke about the termination of the thirty-year Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani lands as a result of Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day second Karabakh war, the process of restoring cities and villages completely destroyed by Armenia during the occupation and large-scale infrastructure projects.

Moreover, during a meeting with Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Maulen Ashimbayev, Gafarova also highlighted the topic of the Khojaly genocide and expressed hope that the Kazakh side will take appropriate steps in this regard.

On Feb. 25-26, 1992, during the first Karabakh war, the Armenian Armed Forces, supported by the 366th infantry regiment of Soviet troops, stationed in Khankendi city, committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly.

As many as 613 civil residents, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 old people were killed in the massacre, 1,000 people were injured, and 1,275 were taken, hostage.