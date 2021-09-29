Security agency vows to foil any threat to state security interests

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

The State Security Service has pledged to thwart in Azerbaijan any behaviour that runs counter to the state and security interests, the service reported on its website on September 29.

"We state that actions contrary to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the legally protected interests and security interests of society and the state will be resolutely prevented in the future," the security agency said in its statement.

It issued the statement over some cases of anti-Azerbaijan propaganda that were registered on September 27 during the commemorative events across the country to remember the martyrs of the last year's 44-day war with Armenia.

"In some cases, some people purposefully used the remembrance ceremonies of the martyrs of the Great Patriotic War with the intention of propagating radical religious and ideological discrimination, spreading religious and racial hatred against different countries," the statement added.

It stressed that it was established that the people in question filmed and "disseminated videos from the venues of the events and committed actions that harmed the interests of society and the state".

The statement noted that the abovementioned people were summoned to the State Security Service and their illegal behaviour was prevented.

"They were warned that their calls for incitement to hatred and enmity, depending on religious, racial or other nature cause liability under the laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan," the statement added.

As a sign of deep respect for the soldiers and officers who gave their lives for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, September 27 is marked in Azerbaijan as Remembrance Day under President Ilham Aliyev's relevant decree. The decree was signed on December 2, 2020.

A total of 2,907 servicemen were martyred, seven are still missing as a result of the second Karabakh war. Some 94 civilians who were killed as the result of Armenian crimes were given the status of martyrs.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions and urged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city.