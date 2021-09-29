TODAY.AZ / Politics

Co-op between Turkey and Russia - serious assurance of stability on Azerbaijani-Armenian border - Russian Putin

29 September 2021 [17:30] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Cooperation between Turkey and Russia is a serious assurance of stability on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, Trend reports.

President Putin made the remark during a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi (Russia).

“The Russian-Turkish ceasefire monitoring center (operating in Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdam district) is actively operating. This cooperation is a serious assurance of stability and coordination of the parties’ positions on further steps aimed at a truce,” Putin said.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/210497.html

Print version

Views: 31

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also