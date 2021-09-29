Azerbaijan opens bakery in liberated Kalbajar

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan has opened a new bakery in its liberated Kalbajar region, the Defence Ministry reported on September 29.

The bakery was opened as a part of the state policy on the construction of military facilities in the liberated lands for improving the military personnel’s food supply and meeting other needs.

The facility has been equipped with modern inventory and equipment to provide fresh bread to the military personnel serving in Kalbajar.

Necessary communication lines have been built and a generator has been installed to provide the bakery with uninterrupted electricity, the report added.

At the opening ceremony, Deputy Defence Ministers Lt-Gen Nizam Osmanov and Maj-Gen Anvar Afandiyev familiarized themselves with conditions created in the bakery. They conveyed the military leadership’s message on the further improvement of servicemen's social and living conditions serving on the liberated territories.

Since the end of the second Karabakh war in 2020, Azerbaijan has been continuously building new facilities on liberated territories to ensure better living conditions for personnel of military units serving in these lands.

Moreover, Azerbaijan is involved in the massive restoration of its liberated lands.

In all, Azerbaijan allocated AZN 2.2bn ($1.3bn) for the reconstruction of the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.

Azerbaijan liberated 300 city centres, settlements, villages, and the historic Shusha city in the war that lasted from September 27 to November 10. The Russian-brokered peace deal also stipulated the return of Kalbajar, Lachin and Aghdam regions occupied by the Armenian forces in the war in the early 1990s.