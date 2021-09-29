Azerbaijan expands powers of Economic Council

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order on Sept. 28 changing the order of the president "On additional measures in connection with the development of production of citrus fruits, tea and rice in the Republic of Azerbaijan" dated September 12, 2017, #3227.

In accordance with the changes, the Azerbaijani Economic Council will accelerate the measures in connection with the development of insurance in the agricultural sector.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Financial Stability Council had these powers.