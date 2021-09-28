Azerbaijan gave Armenia deserved response during Patriotic War - Lebanese expert

By Trend

During the 44-day Patriotic War, Azerbaijan gave Armenia a well-deserved response, the Lebanese expert on foreign policy and international law, board member of the International Association of Human Rights Defenders, Tareg Shandeb told Trend.

The victory in the Patriotic War is first of all a great success of the government, the people, and the Azerbaijani army. The whole world knew that Armenia had the historical Azerbaijani lands under occupation for almost 30 years, the expert said.

Shandib stressed the important role of the political union of Azerbaijan and Turkey in achieving victory.

"Azerbaijan will undoubtedly restore its liberated historical territories, and ensure peace and prosperity on these lands. For many years, Armenia, with the support of a number of states, has committed acts of terror and crimes on racial and national grounds in the Azerbaijani territories. The international community and, in particular, the UN Security Council should have put an end to these crimes, but, unfortunately, they did not do this," Shandib said.

International human rights organizations should make efforts to bring Armenia to justice for crimes committed in the Azerbaijani territories at the international level, he noted.

"Neighboring countries should also abandon double standards and support the fair position of Azerbaijan, as Turkey does," the expert added.